The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Is Down -35.06% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is -35.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $186.47 and a high of $374.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EL stock was last observed hovering at around $242.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.21% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.23% off the consensus price target high of $287.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -16.7% lower than the price target low of $206.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $240.41, the stock is 5.77% and 10.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -3.25% off its SMA200. EL registered -32.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.64%.

The stock witnessed a 17.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.88%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $86.57B and $17.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.04 and Fwd P/E is 33.91. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.93% and -35.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.90M, and float is at 230.07M with Short Float at 1.49%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haney Carl P.,the company’sEVP Research Prod & Innovation. SEC filings show that Haney Carl P. sold 7,559 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $252.05 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3296.0 shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Haney Carl P. (EVP Research Prod & Innovation) sold a total of 2,481 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $247.34 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3296.0 shares of the EL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, O’HARE MICHAEL (EVP-Global Human Resources) disposed off 2,118 shares at an average price of $247.08 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 5.93% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -1.57% lower over the same period. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) is 6.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.