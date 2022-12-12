These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is 24.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $57.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $56.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.94% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.12% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.45, the stock is 10.44% and 18.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -3.70% at the moment leaves the stock 32.90% off its SMA200. ASO registered 25.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.65%.

The stock witnessed a 30.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.46%, and is 9.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has around 22011 employees, a market worth around $4.51B and $6.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.94. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.93% and -5.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.10% this year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.14M, and float is at 76.81M with Short Float at 17.20%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harriman Sherry L.,the company’sSVP, Logistics & Supply Chain. SEC filings show that Harriman Sherry L. sold 11,686 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $55.26 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1990.0 shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Mullican Michael P. (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 81,008 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $55.45 per share for $4.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ASO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Maini Manish (SVP, Chief Information Officer) disposed off 97,640 shares at an average price of $50.85 for $4.96 million. The insider now directly holds 147,639 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading 4.92% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -34.91% lower over the same period.