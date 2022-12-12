These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) is 23.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is 82.71% and 110.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 112.93% off its SMA200. GRIL registered -22.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 135.45%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 145.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.98%, and is 33.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.22% over the week and 16.91% over the month.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $25.30M and $9.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.67% and -25.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.60%).

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Muscle Maker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.80M, and float is at 25.25M with Short Float at 0.68%.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mohan Kevin James,the company’sChief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Mohan Kevin James bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $7100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Muscle Maker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Miller Kenneth Eugene (Chief Operating Office) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $0.35 per share for $532.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35442.0 shares of the GRIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Roper Michael John (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.37 for $9250.0. The insider now directly holds 155,000 shares of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL).