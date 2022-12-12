Things appear to be looking up for Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) is 66.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.03 and a high of $26.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACLX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.34% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.95% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.08% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.02, the stock is 35.16% and 37.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.3 million and changing 29.24% at the moment leaves the stock 63.24% off its SMA200. ACLX registered a loss of 14.70% in past 6-months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.85%, and is 38.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 364.29% and 4.12% from its 52-week high.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcellx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.40% this year.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.82M, and float is at 39.95M with Short Float at 7.14%.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by New Enterprise Associates 15,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that New Enterprise Associates 15, bought 312,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.75 million shares.