Things appear to be looking up for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is -14.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $406.51 and a high of $612.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $481.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6% off its average median price target of $547.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.69% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -7.34% lower than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $483.02, the stock is -6.10% and -2.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -5.86% off its SMA200. COST registered -7.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.25%.

The stock witnessed a -1.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.47%, and is -2.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 304000 employees, a market worth around $213.68B and $226.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.76 and Fwd P/E is 30.27. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.82% and -21.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 443.90M, and float is at 441.63M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Russell D,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Miller Russell D sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $483.58 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11593.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Adamo Claudine (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $495.97 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5685.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, GALANTI RICHARD A (Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $477.65 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 27,818 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -48.85% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 4.92% higher over the same period.