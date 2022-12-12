Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is -34.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.99 and a high of $89.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRMB stock was last observed hovering at around $57.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $71.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.33% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 0.86% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.50, the stock is -2.22% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -9.07% off its SMA200. TRMB registered -33.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.03%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.76%, and is -5.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has around 11931 employees, a market worth around $14.23B and $3.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.18 and Fwd P/E is 19.80. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.02% and -35.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trimble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.40% this year.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.50M, and float is at 245.71M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Trimble Inc. (TRMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATTHEWS DARRYL R,the company’sSVP & Sector Head. SEC filings show that MATTHEWS DARRYL R sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $71.30 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38136.0 shares.

Trimble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that KIRKLAND JAMES A (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 5,412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $71.53 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65132.0 shares of the TRMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Large Peter (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,188 shares at an average price of $71.32 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Trimble Inc. (TRMB).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 20.14% up over the past 12 months and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) that is -62.99% lower over the same period.