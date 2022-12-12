UBS Group AG (UBS) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 33.45% Upside

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is 3.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.80 and a high of $21.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $20.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.45% off the consensus price target high of $27.41 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -23.91% lower than the price target low of $14.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.24, the stock is -0.42% and 10.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 8.39% off its SMA200. UBS registered 3.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.19%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.06%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

UBS Group AG (UBS) has around 72009 employees, a market worth around $64.01B and $11.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.63 and Fwd P/E is 8.17. Profit margin for the company is 65.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.17% and -13.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

UBS Group AG (UBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UBS Group AG (UBS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.22B, and float is at 3.17B with Short Float at 0.25%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at UBS Group AG (UBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading 28.99% up over the past 12 months and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) that is 3.10% higher over the same period. First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is -45.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.