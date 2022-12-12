What should you know before buying stock in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is -23.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $143.52 and a high of $228.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNC stock was last observed hovering at around $154.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $154.08, the stock is -4.86% and -2.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -7.52% off its SMA200. PNC registered -23.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.68%.

The stock witnessed a -0.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.34%, and is -6.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has around 57668 employees, a market worth around $62.25B and $13.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.63 and Fwd P/E is 9.60. Profit margin for the company is 41.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.36% and -32.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.60% this year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 410.00M, and float is at 401.94M with Short Float at 1.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deborah Guild,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Deborah Guild sold 2,833 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $159.66 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20527.0 shares.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Lyons Michael P. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $166.96 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, NIBLOCK ROBERT A (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $167.07 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 6,063 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -17.64% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -27.22% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -14.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.