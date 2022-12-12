Why Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is -9.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.77 and a high of $70.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NDAQ stock was last observed hovering at around $64.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99%.

Currently trading at $63.20, the stock is -4.83% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 9.53% off its SMA200. NDAQ registered -7.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.24%.

The stock witnessed a -0.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.42%, and is -8.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $31.53B and $6.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.66 and Fwd P/E is 22.56. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.13% and -10.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Nasdaq Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 491.23M, and float is at 340.98M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SKULE JEREMY,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that SKULE JEREMY sold 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $65.44 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54381.0 shares.

Nasdaq Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Peterson Bradley J (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 13,596 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $65.00 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the NDAQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, SKULE JEREMY (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,100 shares at an average price of $56.86 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 56,481 shares of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ).

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -20.31% down over the past 12 months and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is -23.23% lower over the same period.