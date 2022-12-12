Why should you keep an eye on Enovix Corporation (ENVX)?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) is -57.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $33.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENVX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $11.62, the stock is -8.71% and -22.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock -18.27% off its SMA200. ENVX registered -62.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.26%.

The stock witnessed a -2.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.80%, and is -10.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has around 215 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $5.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.06% and -65.29% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.30% this year.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.33M, and float is at 127.53M with Short Float at 10.65%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Enovix Corporation (ENVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lahiri Ashok,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Lahiri Ashok sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $12.88 per share for a total of $25760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.36 million shares.

Enovix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that RUST HARROLD J (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $18.77 per share for $37540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.37 million shares of the ENVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Lahiri Ashok (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.09 for $95450.0. The insider now directly holds 1,360,993 shares of Enovix Corporation (ENVX).