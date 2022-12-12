Will Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) is -32.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.25 and a high of $30.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNCY stock was last observed hovering at around $18.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.72% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.25% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.35, the stock is -10.15% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -11.45% off its SMA200. SNCY registered -32.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.44%.

The stock witnessed a -6.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.06%, and is -5.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) has around 2354 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $839.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 116.88 and Fwd P/E is 13.83. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.49% and -40.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.15M, and float is at 57.76M with Short Float at 5.10%.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Levenhagen Eric,the company’sChief Human Resources Office. SEC filings show that Levenhagen Eric sold 475 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $18.61 per share for a total of $8841.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4086.0 shares.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Trousdale William (VP-Fin. Plan. & Anlys & Treas.) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $19.00 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8208.0 shares of the SNCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Levenhagen Eric (Chief Human Resources Office) disposed off 14,398 shares at an average price of $19.06 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 4,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY).