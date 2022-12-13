ABT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is -22.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.25 and a high of $142.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABT stock was last observed hovering at around $107.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.98%.

Currently trading at $109.49, the stock is 4.10% and 7.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 0.24% off its SMA200. ABT registered -18.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.38%.

The stock witnessed a 5.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.45%, and is 3.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has around 113000 employees, a market worth around $189.86B and $45.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.59 and Fwd P/E is 24.85. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.42% and -23.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.73B with Short Float at 0.91%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STARKS DANIEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STARKS DANIEL J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $97.46 per share for a total of $4.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.87 million shares.

Abbott Laboratories disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that MANNING JOSEPH J (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 23,008 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $107.00 per share for $2.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53245.0 shares of the ABT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, MANNING JOSEPH J (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 26,898 shares at an average price of $105.03 for $2.83 million. The insider now directly holds 53,245 shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.46% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -55.67% lower over the same period.