Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 75.67% Upside

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) is 28.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACER stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 58.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.92, the stock is 118.31% and 123.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.04 million and changing 37.09% at the moment leaves the stock 65.85% off its SMA200. ACER registered 41.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 58.70%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 141.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.64%, and is 85.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.48% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $35.24M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 163.30% and -22.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (902.80%).

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.09M, and float is at 13.36M with Short Float at 0.48%.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ASELAGE STEVE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ASELAGE STEVE bought 409,836 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $1.22 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Schelling Chris (President & CEO) bought a total of 819,672 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $1.22 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.71 million shares of the ACER stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 24.92% up over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is 12.66% higher over the same period. Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is -74.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.