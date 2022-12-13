Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) is 82.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $2.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $2.01, the stock is 17.37% and 31.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.25 million and changing 12.92% at the moment leaves the stock 95.18% off its SMA200. ARDX registered 27.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 231.30%.

The stock witnessed a 63.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.13%, and is 8.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 12.72% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $385.30M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 310.04% and -8.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-134.30%).

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.20% this year.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.46M, and float is at 182.87M with Short Float at 4.70%.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAMMER ELIZABETH A. SEC filings show that GRAMMER ELIZABETH A sold 1,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $2421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that RAAB MICHAEL (President & CEO) sold a total of 6,219 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $1.95 per share for $12120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Williams Laura A (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,241 shares at an average price of $1.95 for $2419.0. The insider now directly holds 244,200 shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 28.25% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -4.40% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -18.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.