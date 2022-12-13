BP p.l.c. (BP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is 28.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.33 and a high of $36.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BP stock was last observed hovering at around $33.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.92% off the consensus price target high of $50.09 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -0.29% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.10, the stock is -1.14% and 3.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.88 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 10.89% off its SMA200. BP registered 24.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.22%.

The stock witnessed a 3.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.33%, and is -2.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

BP p.l.c. (BP) has around 65900 employees, a market worth around $104.02B and $222.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.07. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.62% and -5.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

BP p.l.c. (BP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP p.l.c. (BP) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP p.l.c. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.20% this year.

BP p.l.c. (BP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.15B, and float is at 3.00B with Short Float at 0.53%.

BP p.l.c. (BP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading 3.49% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 21.39% higher over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 68.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.