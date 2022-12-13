ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) is 27.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $1.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLRO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is 128.51% and 164.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.4 million and changing 17.86% at the moment leaves the stock 145.47% off its SMA200. CLRO registered 17.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 175.00%.

The stock witnessed a 194.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 176.85%, and is 105.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.61% over the week and 10.69% over the month.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $22.75M and $28.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 254.46% and -15.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ClearOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -203.00% this year.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.95M, and float is at 11.62M with Short Float at 1.16%.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ClearOne, Inc.,the company’sInterim CEO. SEC filings show that ClearOne, Inc. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $0.66 per share for a total of $4950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7810.0 shares.

ClearOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that BAGLEY EDWARD D (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,538,461 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $1.30 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.19 million shares of the CLRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, BAGLEY EDWARD D (10% Owner) acquired 310 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $418.0. The insider now directly holds 8,648,456 shares of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) that is trading -24.95% down over the past 12 months and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is -16.79% lower over the same period.