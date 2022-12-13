Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Is Down -83.12% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is -83.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.15 and a high of $281.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36%.

Currently trading at $42.60, the stock is -7.45% and -25.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.85 million and changing 5.86% at the moment leaves the stock -51.81% off its SMA200. COIN registered -83.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.09%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.39%, and is -7.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 8.96% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 3730 employees, a market worth around $10.29B and $5.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.10% and -84.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 223.92M, and float is at 175.62M with Short Float at 21.35%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lutke Tobias,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lutke Tobias bought 8,043 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $45.73 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Armstrong Brian (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 14,866 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $46.86 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Lutke Tobias (Director) acquired 8,704 shares at an average price of $43.05 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 124,576 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).