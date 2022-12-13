Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) – The 22.34% Upside Potential Remains

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is 39.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.19 and a high of $35.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.23% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -8.04% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.85, the stock is -7.43% and -11.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.5 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -10.71% off its SMA200. CTRA registered 27.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.86%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.74%, and is -5.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has around 936 employees, a market worth around $19.97B and $9.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.06 and Fwd P/E is 5.86. Profit margin for the company is 44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.60% and -29.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 358.90% this year.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 792.00M, and float is at 775.07M with Short Float at 4.28%.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HELMERICH HANS,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HELMERICH HANS sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $27.64 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Coterra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that BELL STEPHEN P (EVP – Business Development) sold a total of 36,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $35.41 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the CTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Lindeman Steven W (Sr Vice Pres, Production & Ops) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $35.55 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 233,002 shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA).

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 46.53% up over the past 12 months and Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) that is 26.24% higher over the same period. Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is 4.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.