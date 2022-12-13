Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is -56.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.45 and a high of $186.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $74.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.43% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.48% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 6.11% higher than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.99, the stock is 1.97% and -2.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock -25.71% off its SMA200. DDOG registered -55.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.62%.

The stock witnessed a 0.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.32%, and is 9.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $24.27B and $1.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.36. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.87% and -58.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.99M, and float is at 263.53M with Short Float at 4.53%.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jacobson Matthew,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jacobson Matthew bought 69,244 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $68.08 per share for a total of $4.71 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Jacobson Matthew (Director) bought a total of 122,910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $70.07 per share for $8.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Le-Quoc Alexis (President & CTO) disposed off 71,364 shares at an average price of $71.03 for $5.07 million. The insider now directly holds 179,370 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).