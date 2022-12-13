Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is -1.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $17.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $11.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.04% off the consensus price target high of $14.02 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -29.22% lower than the price target low of $8.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is -1.58% and 14.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.05 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 0.73% off its SMA200. GFI registered 10.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.40%.

The stock witnessed a -10.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.87%, and is -1.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5957 employees, a market worth around $9.83B and $4.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.62. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.49% and -37.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.70%).

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 890.64M, and float is at 856.17M with Short Float at 1.34%.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading 12.41% up over the past 12 months and Kellogg Company (K) that is 18.24% higher over the same period. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is 7.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.