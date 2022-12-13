Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is 3.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.90 and a high of $17.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $16.36, the stock is 2.97% and 13.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.24 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 11.55% off its SMA200. HPE registered 7.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.42%.

The stock witnessed a 10.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.13%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has around 60200 employees, a market worth around $21.14B and $28.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.17 and Fwd P/E is 7.55. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.48% and -7.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.50% this year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 1.27B with Short Float at 1.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MacDonald Neil B,the company’sEVP, GM of Compute. SEC filings show that MacDonald Neil B sold 9,532 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $16.15 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9360.0 shares.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Mottram Phil (EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge) sold a total of 27,046 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $16.58 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8000.0 shares of the HPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Cox Jeremy (SVP Controller and CTO) disposed off 10,065 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 28,991 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -19.48% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -26.28% lower over the same period. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is -16.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.