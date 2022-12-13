Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) a good stock to buy now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is 26.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.11 and a high of $81.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMY stock was last observed hovering at around $78.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.34% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -31.48% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.89, the stock is 0.16% and 4.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.85 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 6.35% off its SMA200. BMY registered 39.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.22%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.05%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has around 32200 employees, a market worth around $169.97B and $46.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.72 and Fwd P/E is 9.92. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.60% and -3.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 178.00% this year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.13B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 1.15%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Powell Ann,the company’sEVP, Chief Human Resources. SEC filings show that Powell Ann sold 16,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $80.45 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34226.0 shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that VESSEY RUPERT (EVP, Research & Early Dev.) sold a total of 45,910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $78.88 per share for $3.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57079.0 shares of the BMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Caforio Giovanni (Board Chair and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $69.71 for $1.74 million. The insider now directly holds 476,104 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.46% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -1.17% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -18.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.