Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is 13.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $12.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLCO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $10.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -82.86% lower than the price target low of $6.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.52, the stock is 38.79% and 61.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.66 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 80.88% off its SMA200. MLCO registered 12.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.73%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 75.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.84%, and is 20.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has around 17878 employees, a market worth around $5.25B and $1.49B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.74% and -5.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 462.24M, and float is at 440.64M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is 28.41% higher over the past 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is -1.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.