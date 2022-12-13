Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is -53.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $22.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.51, the stock is -6.98% and 11.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.02 million and changing 4.28% at the moment leaves the stock 33.73% off its SMA200. PACB registered -54.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.57%.

The stock witnessed a -5.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.89%, and is -5.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.24% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $137.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 147.01% and -57.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -628.30% this year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.12M, and float is at 206.29M with Short Float at 10.66%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENRY CHRISTIAN O. SEC filings show that HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $10.84 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that Kim Susan G.sold a total of 12,968 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $5.61 per share for $72802.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, HENRY CHRISTIAN O () disposed off 91,307 shares at an average price of $5.78 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 688,551 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -11.66% down over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is -68.40% lower over the same period. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -44.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.