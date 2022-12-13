Positives for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) as stock gains in recent trading

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is -50.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.23 and a high of $59.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $25.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.41% off its average median price target of $160.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.98% off the consensus price target high of $286.69 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are 49.87% higher than the price target low of $45.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.00, the stock is 38.11% and 66.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.63 million and changing -9.48% at the moment leaves the stock 7.36% off its SMA200. BILI registered -61.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.09%.

The stock witnessed a 96.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.39%, and is 16.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.47% over the week and 10.03% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 12281 employees, a market worth around $8.47B and $3.09B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.47% and -61.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.10%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Overweight”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 31 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.20% this year.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 395.06M, and float is at 306.44M with Short Float at 9.74%.