Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is -81.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $27.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 30.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.17, the stock is -8.12% and -25.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.4 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -52.41% off its SMA200. RIOT registered -83.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.15.

The stock witnessed a -23.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.35%, and is -10.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.90% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has around 335 employees, a market worth around $727.62M and $289.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.65% and -84.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riot Blockchain Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.90% this year.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.90M, and float is at 153.65M with Short Float at 18.24%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Chad Everett,the company’sEVP, CCO. SEC filings show that Harris Chad Everett sold 75,565 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $4.15 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Riot Blockchain Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro (Director) sold a total of 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $6.97 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95441.0 shares of the RIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.69 for $66900.0. The insider now directly holds 3,750 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT).

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -80.13% down over the past 12 months.