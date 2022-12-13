These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is -20.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $21.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.38% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -102.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.20, the stock is 0.54% and 3.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.27 million and changing 4.95% at the moment leaves the stock -5.30% off its SMA200. AAL registered -21.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.61%.

The stock witnessed a -4.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.80%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has around 123400 employees, a market worth around $9.28B and $45.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.44. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.87% and -33.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.10% this year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 650.59M, and float is at 642.23M with Short Float at 13.47%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raja Vasu,the company’sEVP Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Raja Vasu sold 12,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $13.84 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54381.0 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Raja Vasu (EVP Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 6,609 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $14.29 per share for $94443.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71269.0 shares of the AAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Raja Vasu (EVP Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,851 shares at an average price of $13.59 for $25155.0. The insider now directly holds 80,006 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -7.22% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -8.93% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is 0.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.