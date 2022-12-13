These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) is -55.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $23.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -50.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.01, the stock is -6.97% and 3.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.96 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -25.56% off its SMA200. CCL registered -53.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.08%.

The stock witnessed a -7.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.01%, and is -6.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $11.40B and $9.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.81. Profit margin for the company is -74.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.46% and -62.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.10%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.90% this year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 13.19%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $11.76 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) sold a total of 95,796 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $19.08 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the CCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Bernstein David (CFO & CAO) disposed off 7,670 shares at an average price of $21.38 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 109,332 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -38.01% down over the past 12 months and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) that is -24.50% lower over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -28.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.