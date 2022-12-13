Things appear to be looking up for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) is 57.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $5.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CJJD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.8%.

Currently trading at $7.11, the stock is 281.75% and 303.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.46 million and changing 114.80% at the moment leaves the stock 192.08% off its SMA200. CJJD registered 31.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 197.49%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 323.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 172.67%, and is 256.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.77% over the week and 12.81% over the month.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has around 911 employees, a market worth around $20.41M and $164.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 397.20% and 27.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.60% this year.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.48M, and float is at 2.90M with Short Float at 1.81%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -17.05% down over the past 12 months and PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is -25.69% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 4.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.