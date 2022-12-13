Things appear to be looking up for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is 12.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $8.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $8.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $46.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.72% off the consensus price target high of $68.19 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 58.48% higher than the price target low of $18.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.69, the stock is 20.78% and 56.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.82 million and changing -6.33% at the moment leaves the stock 66.61% off its SMA200. TME registered 13.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 79.67%.

The stock witnessed a 98.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.55%, and is 4.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 5966 employees, a market worth around $12.75B and $4.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.48 and Fwd P/E is 2.48. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.68% and -7.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.59B, and float is at 837.34M with Short Float at 2.69%.