United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 45.38% Upside

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is 1.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.54 and a high of $53.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAL stock was last observed hovering at around $43.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.38% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -26.4% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.24, the stock is 0.82% and 8.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.29 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock 8.92% off its SMA200. UAL registered 0.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.50%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.07%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has around 90800 employees, a market worth around $14.38B and $40.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.74. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.86% and -16.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 75.90% this year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.80M, and float is at 325.89M with Short Float at 5.63%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hart Gregory L,the company’sEVP & Chief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Hart Gregory L sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $39.54 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25258.0 shares.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that SHAPIRO EDWARD (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $35.64 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the UAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, SHAPIRO EDWARD (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $35.84 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 125,000 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -7.22% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -8.93% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -21.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.