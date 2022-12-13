What should you know before buying stock in fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is -84.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $19.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUBO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is -13.67% and -26.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.38 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -39.72% off its SMA200. FUBO registered -86.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.35.

The stock witnessed a -23.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.42%, and is -10.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 7.76% over the month.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $484.44M and $919.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.56% and -87.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 78.30% this year.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.32M, and float is at 179.35M with Short Float at 23.28%.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Horihuela Alberto,the company’sChief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Horihuela Alberto sold 61,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $2.74 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

fuboTV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Janedis John (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $2.94 per share for $20580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the FUBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Gandler David (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 46,000 shares at an average price of $2.98 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,322,564 shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO).