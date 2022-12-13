Why Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is -49.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $24.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.63% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -18.5% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.85, the stock is -5.71% and 1.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.25 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -25.25% off its SMA200. MPW registered -45.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.42.

The stock witnessed a -1.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.07%, and is -6.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $7.22B and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.69 and Fwd P/E is 9.51. Profit margin for the company is 79.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.70% and -50.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.90% this year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 598.98M, and float is at 592.64M with Short Float at 13.18%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMNER R STEVEN,the company’sExecutive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that HAMNER R STEVEN sold 285,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $21.04 per share for a total of $6.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.96 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 615,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $21.33 per share for $13.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.5 million shares of the MPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Stewart Michael G (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $20.26 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 214,436 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -20.53% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -5.17% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -25.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.