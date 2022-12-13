Why should you keep an eye on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) is -55.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.26 and a high of $377.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $144.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.35% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.82% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -50.88% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $150.88, the stock is 3.13% and -3.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.88 million and changing 4.39% at the moment leaves the stock -9.94% off its SMA200. SNOW registered -59.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.17%.

The stock witnessed a 3.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.50%, and is 11.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has around 3992 employees, a market worth around $47.97B and $1.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 314.99. Profit margin for the company is -38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.83% and -60.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.20%).

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.90% this year.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 320.13M, and float is at 291.41M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Slootman Frank,the company’sCEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Slootman Frank sold 1,311 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $142.59 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Snowflake Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Dageville Benoit (President of Products) sold a total of 724 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $142.59 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14404.0 shares of the SNOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Slootman Frank (CEO and Chairman) disposed off 1,651 shares at an average price of $181.11 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 135,781 shares of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW).