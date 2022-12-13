Will SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) is -71.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.24 and a high of $16.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOFI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is -8.90% and -12.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.13 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -32.30% off its SMA200. SOFI registered -70.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.68%.

The stock witnessed a -16.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.80%, and is -1.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $560.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -77.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.95% and -73.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -149.50% this year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 916.76M, and float is at 870.77M with Short Float at 10.71%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOFTBANK GROUP CORP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOFTBANK GROUP CORP sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $8.17 per share for a total of $54.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83.22 million shares.

SoFi Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,381,785 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $7.99 per share for $43.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89.9 million shares of the SOFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Noto Anthony (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 53,540 shares at an average price of $5.58 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 3,567,041 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI).