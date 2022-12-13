WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is -91.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $1.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WISA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 89.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -41.94% and -71.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.63 million and changing 3.55% at the moment leaves the stock -84.34% off its SMA200. WISA registered -93.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.94%.

The stock witnessed a -66.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.52%, and is -5.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.04% over the week and 16.84% over the month.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $1.97M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.90% and -93.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.40% this year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.12M, and float is at 15.94M with Short Float at 22.13%.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOYER BRETT. SEC filings show that MOYER BRETT sold 53,352 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $0.12 per share for a total of $6616.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

WiSA Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Oliva George (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 18,442 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $0.12 per share for $2287.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the WISA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, WILLIAMS GARY () disposed off 10,508 shares at an average price of $0.12 for $1303.0. The insider now directly holds 89,787 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA).