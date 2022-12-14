Alcoa Corporation (AA) Is Down -22.51% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is -22.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.55 and a high of $98.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AA stock was last observed hovering at around $45.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.53% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -31.91% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.17, the stock is -3.46% and 6.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -17.61% off its SMA200. AA registered -3.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.62%.

The stock witnessed a -3.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.04%, and is -4.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) has around 12200 employees, a market worth around $8.57B and $13.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.21. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.62% and -52.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 347.00% this year.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.00M, and float is at 175.35M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Alcoa Corporation (AA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Slaven John D,the company’sEVP & Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Slaven John D sold 28,326 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $75.33 per share for a total of $2.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54730.0 shares.

Alcoa Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Elam Harden Sonya (EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer) sold a total of 1,317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $78.19 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33484.0 shares of the AA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Beerman Molly S. (Senior VP & Controller) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $64.53 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 27,905 shares of Alcoa Corporation (AA).