Are we looking at the next big move in Compass Inc. (COMP)?

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) is -70.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $11.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.45% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.64% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is -7.95% and -1.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -39.15% off its SMA200. COMP registered -74.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.79%.

The stock witnessed a -24.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.40%, and is -3.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

Compass Inc. (COMP) has around 4775 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $6.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.02% and -75.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.00%).

Compass Inc. (COMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compass Inc. (COMP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.80% this year.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 432.46M, and float is at 406.73M with Short Float at 3.69%.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Compass Inc. (COMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilkie Danielle J.,the company’sPresident, Customer Success. SEC filings show that Wilkie Danielle J. sold 1,116 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $2.67 per share for a total of $2980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604.0 shares.

Compass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Wilkie Danielle J. (President, Customer Success) sold a total of 6,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $2.15 per share for $13890.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 604.0 shares of the COMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, Wilkie Danielle J. (President, Customer Success) disposed off 1,109 shares at an average price of $2.85 for $3161.0. The insider now directly holds 604 shares of Compass Inc. (COMP).