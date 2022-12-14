Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) is -39.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.75 and a high of $76.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBWI stock was last observed hovering at around $42.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $42.40, the stock is 5.65% and 17.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 6.76% off its SMA200. BBWI registered -41.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.27%.

The stock witnessed a 17.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.68%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $9.65B and $7.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.09 and Fwd P/E is 11.47. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.66% and -44.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.00M, and float is at 222.32M with Short Float at 7.28%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mazurek Thomas E.,the company’sChief Supply Chain Officer. SEC filings show that Mazurek Thomas E. sold 16,338 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $42.25 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11225.0 shares.

Bath & Body Works Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Arlin Wendy C. (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98888.0 shares of the BBWI stock.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -45.46% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -35.57% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 8.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.