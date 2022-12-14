Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) is -98.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $21.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNXA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -5.07% and -18.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing -22.05% at the moment leaves the stock -96.01% off its SMA200. CNXA registered -98.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.07%.

The stock witnessed a -5.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.54%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 68.06% over the week and 28.39% over the month.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $2.83M and $15.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.60% and -99.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.20% this year.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.66M, and float is at 8.22M with Short Float at 1.57%.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BitNile Holdings, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $3968.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.26 million shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 70,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $0.88 per share for $61723.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the CNXA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 39,990 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $40082.0. The insider now directly holds 1,340,010 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA).