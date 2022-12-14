DXCM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Now

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is -10.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.89 and a high of $144.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXCM stock was last observed hovering at around $116.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.78% off its average median price target of $125.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.29% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -16.08% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.56, the stock is 3.89% and 10.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 24.66% off its SMA200. DXCM registered -12.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.50%.

The stock witnessed a 3.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.01%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $48.64B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 223.48 and Fwd P/E is 110.81. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.73% and -17.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.50% this year.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 389.80M, and float is at 384.65M with Short Float at 3.37%.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at DexCom Inc. (DXCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flynn Paul R,the company’sEVP Global Revenue. SEC filings show that Flynn Paul R sold 8,988 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $123.50 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55744.0 shares.

DexCom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Sylvain Jereme M (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $112.62 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67237.0 shares of the DXCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Dolan Matthew Vincent (SVP Corporate Strategy-Develop) disposed off 5 shares at an average price of $81.63 for $408.0. The insider now directly holds 26,536 shares of DexCom Inc. (DXCM).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -17.97% down over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is 18.29% higher over the same period. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is -57.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.