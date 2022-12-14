eBay Inc. (EBAY) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is -34.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.92 and a high of $67.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $43.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $43.72, the stock is -2.33% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.65 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -5.70% off its SMA200. EBAY registered -34.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.68%.

The stock witnessed a -6.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.70%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) has around 10800 employees, a market worth around $23.86B and $9.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.30. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.71% and -35.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

eBay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.00% this year.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 548.00M, and float is at 541.55M with Short Float at 3.55%.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at eBay Inc. (EBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Doerger Brian J.,the company’sVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Doerger Brian J. sold 9,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $44.12 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

eBay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Doerger Brian J. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,311 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $41.89 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9542.0 shares of the EBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 155,248 shares of eBay Inc. (EBAY).

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -45.46% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 2.73% higher over the same period.