Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -53.91% Change This Year

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is -53.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.34 and a high of $29.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.13% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -9.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.08, the stock is 4.41% and 4.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -32.28% off its SMA200. ELAN registered -52.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.42%.

The stock witnessed a -3.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.23%, and is 4.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $6.14B and $4.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.48. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.39% and -55.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 488.40M, and float is at 472.91M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BILBREY JOHN P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BILBREY JOHN P bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $13.24 per share for a total of $99267.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41722.0 shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that HOOVER R DAVID (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $15.18 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Simmons Jeffrey N (PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $14.54 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).