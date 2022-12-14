Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) is -11.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.12 and a high of $30.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $23.01, the stock is 0.25% and 3.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -3.83% off its SMA200. GEN registered -6.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.64%.

The stock witnessed a 0.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.87%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $15.40B and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.20 and Fwd P/E is 11.39. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.36% and -25.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 665.57M, and float is at 609.89M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 29 times.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -24.30% down over the past 12 months and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -17.51% lower over the same period.