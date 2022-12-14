Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) is -48.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.43 and a high of $24.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LESL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.64% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.23, the stock is -15.41% and -14.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -26.40% off its SMA200. LESL registered -40.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.80%.

The stock witnessed a -25.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.25%, and is -4.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.19 and Fwd P/E is 13.09. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.00% and -49.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.20%).

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.27M, and float is at 176.39M with Short Float at 17.68%.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L,the company’sFormer 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $12.02 per share for a total of $112.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.78 million shares.

Leslie’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Gazaway Bradsold a total of 3,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $14.82 per share for $49425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the LESL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, LaBode Moyo (Chief Merchandising Officer) disposed off 4,696 shares at an average price of $17.48 for $82086.0. The insider now directly holds 11,554 shares of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL).