ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is 13.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.50 and a high of $75.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OKE stock was last observed hovering at around $65.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.3% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -13.49% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.96, the stock is 3.14% and 10.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 7.32% off its SMA200. OKE registered 11.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.88%.

The stock witnessed a 3.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.55%, and is 5.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has around 2847 employees, a market worth around $30.20B and $22.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.58 and Fwd P/E is 15.16. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.59% and -10.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ONEOK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.40% this year.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 447.68M, and float is at 444.24M with Short Float at 2.06%.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NORTON PIERCE,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that NORTON PIERCE bought 8,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $55.54 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9414.0 shares.

ONEOK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that HELDERMAN MARK W (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $67.27 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20679.0 shares of the OKE stock.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is trading 21.76% up over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is 6.32% higher over the same period.