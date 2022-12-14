Positives for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) as stock gains in recent trading

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) is 52.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $5.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WVE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -59.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.79, the stock is 20.35% and 12.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.2 million and changing 32.69% at the moment leaves the stock 60.28% off its SMA200. WVE registered 45.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 150.79%.

The stock witnessed a 31.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.08%, and is 9.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.54% over the week and 11.45% over the month.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has around 235 employees, a market worth around $417.30M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 312.93% and -9.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-390.20%).

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.30% this year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.90M, and float is at 72.78M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 9,480,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $2.15 per share for a total of $20.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17.2 million shares.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Vargeese Chandrasold a total of 16,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $1.72 per share for $28748.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the WVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Francis Chris () disposed off 10,867 shares at an average price of $1.72 for $18691.0. The insider now directly holds 89,972 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE).

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE): Who are the competitors?

