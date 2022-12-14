State Street Corporation (STT) on Track to Reach $82.00 in a Year

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is -12.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.62 and a high of $104.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STT stock was last observed hovering at around $80.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.39% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -27.08% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.33, the stock is 5.16% and 12.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 12.62% off its SMA200. STT registered -10.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.80%.

The stock witnessed a 0.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.91%, and is 9.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

State Street Corporation (STT) has around 41354 employees, a market worth around $29.50B and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.52 and Fwd P/E is 9.78. Profit margin for the company is 91.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.75% and -22.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

State Street Corporation (STT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for State Street Corporation (STT) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

State Street Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year.

State Street Corporation (STT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.79M, and float is at 366.22M with Short Float at 0.84%.

State Street Corporation (STT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at State Street Corporation (STT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Erickson Andrew,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Erickson Andrew sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $89.00 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

State Street Corporation (STT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -24.85% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is -4.59% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is -4.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.