TDOC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Now

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is -69.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.08 and a high of $98.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $28.18, the stock is -0.83% and 2.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.68 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -28.17% off its SMA200. TDOC registered -69.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.72%.

The stock witnessed a -15.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.02%, and is 8.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $2.32B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.10% and -71.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.00% this year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.73M, and float is at 160.19M with Short Float at 18.31%.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jensen Claus Torp,the company’sCHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER. SEC filings show that Jensen Claus Torp sold 1,783 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $28.86 per share for a total of $51457.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1782.0 shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Geshuri Arnnon (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) sold a total of 2,398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $27.35 per share for $65595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74317.0 shares of the TDOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Trencher Daniel (SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $30.14 for $30140.0. The insider now directly holds 23,408 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -48.91% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -70.75% lower over the same period.