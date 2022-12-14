The Wendy’s Company (WEN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:WEN Stock Is Going Next

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is -1.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $24.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $23.40, the stock is 5.74% and 11.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 16.03% off its SMA200. WEN registered 5.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.43%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.48%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $5.02B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.99 and Fwd P/E is 23.95. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.43% and -4.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.81M, and float is at 194.79M with Short Float at 2.64%.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at The Wendy’s Company (WEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 4.25% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -11.64% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -8.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.